A MAN has appeared in court after being charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Dale Groves, 29, is accused of being responsible for the death of 43-year-old Gareth Davies from Rassau, Ebbw Vale while driving a Ford Ka.
Mr Davies died following a crash on Fochriw Road, near Rhymney, Caerphilly at around 5.50am on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Groves, of Alfred Street, Penydarren, Merthyr Tydfil was granted unconditional bail after appearing before District Judge Sophie Toms as Newport Magistrates' Court.
The defendant is due to appear before the crown court on July 1.
