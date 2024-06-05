On Tuesday, June 4, the Senedd debated the final report and recommendations of the Infected Blood Inquiry, chaired by Sir Brian Langstaff and published on Monday, May 20.

Tens of thousands of people across the UK were infected with HIV and/or hepatitis C through contaminated blood and blood products in the 1970s and early 1990s.

Hefin David MS has worked closely with numerous local residents who were either directly affected by the scandal, or have close family members who were.

The Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly is Vice-Chair of the Senedd Cross-Party Group on Haemophilia and Contaminated Blood.

He said: “It has taken us a long time to get to where we are today, and it is a tribute to the hard work of campaigners and all those who have been affected by this scandal, whether directly or indirectly.

“The role of my constituents who have regularly contacted me about this issue over the years cannot be understated. I have done a lot of work with Kirk Ellis in particular, who is from Caerphilly.

"These residents wanted me to tell their story of how the infected blood scandal affected them and their loved ones, but they also want to raise concerns about how the UK Government could implement a proposed compensation scheme going forward”.

“I want to take this opportunity today to highlight the need for the UK Government – working with the Welsh Government – to action the report’s recommendations in full and without delay.

"This means a commitment to full compensation for those directly affected and the families of previously unrecognised victims. I also want to see the continuation of regular support payment for life, as is the case in Scotland.

“Sir Brian’s report shows that this needs to be done at pace, so that those who have been affected finally see justice."