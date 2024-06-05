The former Abersychan Library was most recently used by Torfaen Play Service but it relocated, at the end of April, to the Springvale Industrial Estate in Cwmbran.

Fairfield House, which is behind the Civic Centre in Pontypool, is due to be vacated imminently when the council’s Children and Family Services relocate to alternative premises.

The council’s cabinet has agreed both are “surplus to requirements” and should be sold on the open market.

A report to the cabinet stated: “It’s expected that both properties will generate a lot of interest, and both are likely to be marketed via a public auction to ensure that best value is achieved. The possible future uses will be left open for interested parties to consider and make offers accordingly.”

Councillor Joanna Gauden, the Labour cabinet member for the economy, said the council has reviewed all its assets as part of its Project Apollo savings drive and found neither building is required.

Disposing of them will save the authority £48,000 every year in running costs including utility bills, rates, maintenance and insurance with the former library costing it £28,150 annually and Fairfield House £18,850 a year.

The council will also receive capital receipts from sales in addition to what it describes as “valuable annual savings in annual running costs”.

Abersychan Library closed in 2010.