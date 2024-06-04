Gwent Police are investigating reports of an alleged burglary at an address in Heol Aneurin in Penyrheol, Caerphilly. The report was received at around 10.50pm on Sunday, June 2.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "Three people reportedly entered the property, believed to be at around 10.30pm, and demanded money from the residents inside."

The force said "no items were taken, and no injuries were reported."

The police force launched an appeal asking those with more information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward.

Members of the public can call 101 or direct message Gwent Police on their social media channels, quoting log reference 2400181333.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.