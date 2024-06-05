The team at Hensol Castle Distillery revealed that they supplied the Welsh Gin Station at the wedding of Scott Mills and Sam Vaughan on Saturday, June 1.

During his time at Nation Radio, Sam was involved with hosting the Pride of Wales Awards which were often held at the Vale Resort.

Set in 650 acres of Welsh countryside, the grounds are also home to Hensol Castle, a 400-year-old, Grade-I listed castle – and Hensol Castle Distillery, which is in the cellars.

Sam, reached out to the distillery for them to supply a Welsh Gin Station at the wedding, allowing them to have a homely touch as they said “I do” in warmer climates.

Stephanie Metson, marketing manager at Hensol Castle Distillery, said: “We’ve built a fantastic relationship with Sam over the years and were thrilled when he reached out to have our gin at his wedding to Scott.

“A wedding day is the most magical time of someone’s life, and we’re delighted to have played a small part in helping to make Sam & Scott’s wedding day as magical as it was.

“Our gin has already won many awards since launching less than three years ago, and to have it taking pride of place at such a high-profile wedding is incredibly exciting.

“We hear the Black Gin was a favourite amongst the guests at the wedding.”

The distillery sent out 40 full-size bottles of their award-winning gin in all four flavours: Welsh Dry, Blood Orange Zest, Strawberry & Hibiscus and Black.

The team also helped to select the tonics and mixers to ensure that the menu was perfect for the Gin Station.

The wedding was attended by many celebrity guests, including Rylan Clark, Zoe Ball, Joel Corry, and Jordan North, as well as Chris Stark as the Celebrant and performances by Calum Scott and Sam Ryder.

Chris Stark shared on his own Instagram: “It was an honour to be your celebrant and then drink all of your Welsh gin.”