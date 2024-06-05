The UK Parliamentary election, known as the general election, will take place on Thursday, July 4, 2024, which will give the public the opportunity to choose their Members of Parliament (MPs).

Candidates looking to stand for MP have until 4pm on Friday, June 7 to deliver their nomination papers, with further announcements on candidates in the days that follow.

The Institute for Government has published a graph to show the share of MPs standing down at the 2017, 2019 and 2024 general elections (correct at 9am on Tuesday, June 4), given below.

Nominating / being nominated

To become a 'validly nominated' candidate, which means your name will appear on a ballot paper, a completed set of nomination forms together with a deposit of £500 to the (Acting) Returning Officer must be submitted before 4pm on Friday, June 7, the deadline day for nominations.

'Validly nominated' candidates will be entitled to free postage for one election communication to electors in their constituency, as well as the use of certain rooms to hold public meetings.

Newport West and Islwyn

This year, boundary changes to the Newport area will spell changes in parliamentary seats in Newport West and Islwyn. Newport East will remain unaffected.

Residents in the wards of Allt-yr-Yn, Gaer, Graig, Rogerstone West, Rogerstone East, Rogerstone North, and Tredegar Park and Marshfield can vote for candidates in the Newport West and Islwyn seat.

Bettws, Caerleon, Malpas, Pillgwenlly, Shaftesbury and Stow Hill will be in the Newport East constituency.

More information can be found via the Newport City Council website.