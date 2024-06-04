A WATER company has closed off a road in Monmouth, which is scheduled to stay closed for two days.
Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, have made an emergency road closure in Cwmcarvan in Monmouth.
A section of the road near Cwmcarvan village (map given below) will be closed, with Monmouthshire County Council citing "to urgently renew an existing stop tap" as the reason for the closure.
The road is scheduled to stay closed until the end of Thursday, June 6, with the road estimated to reopen on Friday, June 7.
Diversions have been put in place to direct traffic.
