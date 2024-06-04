Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, have made an emergency road closure in Cwmcarvan in Monmouth.

A section of the road near Cwmcarvan village (map given below) will be closed, with Monmouthshire County Council citing "to urgently renew an existing stop tap" as the reason for the closure.

Road closure and diversions (Image: Monmouthshire County Council)

The road is scheduled to stay closed until the end of Thursday, June 6, with the road estimated to reopen on Friday, June 7.

Diversions have been put in place to direct traffic.