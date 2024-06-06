To celebrate this milestone, Vue Cinema is bringing back the iconic Australian musical comedy, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

The film, which follows the journey of two drag performers and a transgender singer, features Australian acting talents Guy Pearce and Hugo Terrence.

The film will make its grand return on June 14.

In addition to the showcasing of this fabulous title, Vue will also be displaying four other titles as part of its Pride celebrations.

These include this summer’s highly anticipated romance, Unicorns.

The film tells a compelling story of a single father, Luke, who finds himself irresistibly attracted to a charming drag queen, Aysha.

The pair embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery and face off against the constraints of their individual identities.

Another queer romance, Love Lies Bleeding, featuring Kristen Stewart, will return to Vue for a limited time from June 12.

This story follows Lou, a reclusive gym manager, falling hard for a determined bodybuilder, Jackie.

However, as their love unfolds, they find themselves entangled in Lou’s criminal family’s web.

Yet another film to return to the big screen is last year’s high school comedy, Bottoms, screening from June 28.

Starring Rachel Sonnet and Ayo Edoberi, the film follows the journey of two unpopular teen girls who start a fight club in a desperate attempt to lose their virginities before graduation.

From the documentary sector arrives Paul B. Preciado’s Orlanda: My Political Biography, based on Virgina Woolf’s Orlando.

In it, Preciado retraces his personal transformation through life, writing, theory and image merging in search for the truth, screening from June 22.

This line-up is part of Vue's efforts to showcase diverse stories.

Toby Bradon, general manager of Vue UK & Ireland said: "At Vue we’re incredibly proud to showcase stories of people from all walks of life.

"This Pride we’re particularly excited for the return of one of films’ most iconic drag queens.

"Alongside Priscilla, we welcome with open arms some modern queer classics back onto the big screen as well."

Vue will also be raising funds for Switchboard, a national LGBTQIA+ support line, during this period.

Payments firm Adyen has committed to match any donations made at concession stands throughout June and July.

For more details or to book tickets, visit the My Vue website.