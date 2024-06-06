MICHAELA DAVIES, 27, of Jones Street, Phillipstown, Caerphilly must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 84mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 9, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

EMILY HICKS, 30, of Penrhiw Terrace, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £778 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 81mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 9, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MAX MULLINS, 27, of Gordon Road, Blackwood must pay £510 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 70mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 9, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

DANIEL YOUNG, 39, of Newport Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £140 in a fine and a surcharge after he admitted speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

HOWARD JOHN ARMSTRONG, 64, of Ringwood Hill, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALAN DAVID EVANS, 55, of Rowland Drive, Caerphilly must pay £896 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 66mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on November 7, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JANET ANN GRIFFITHS, 64, of Drysiog Street, Ebbw Vale must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on November 6, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

PETER DUNSIRE, 53, of Coed y Brenin, Llantilio Pertholey, Monmouthshire must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JING WANG, 47, of Cardiff Road, Newport must pay £314 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on November 5, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANTHONY DAVID SLATTER, 61, of Heol Y Beddau, Caerphilly must pay £314 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 62mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 9, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

WILLIAM SARDAR, 75, of Waterloo Road, Newport must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on November 6, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.