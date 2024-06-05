The multinational doughnut and coffee chain has announced that it will be celebrating National Doughnut Day this year by offering customers some free treats.

The 'biggest doughnut day of the year' falls on June 7 which is when shoppers can pick up free doughnuts from any of Krispy Kreme's UK retail shops.

Emma Colquhoun, Chief Customer Officer at Krispy Kreme® UK & Ireland said: “National Doughnut Day for Krispy Kreme® is all about celebrating this joyous day and helping the nation celebrate by offering our iconic Original Glazed™ doughnuts for free on 7th June.”

The doughnut chain has also said that it will be offering £2 Original Glazed dozens when purchasing any regular-priced dozen.

How to get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut

When customers go to claim their free doughnut, they need to let the Krispy Kreme worker at the till know that they’d like to redeem the “National Doughnut Day Free Original Glazed offer”.

The full terms and conditions are available via the Krispy Kreme website.

Krispy Kreme has stated that the offer is only available on Original Glazed Doughnuts.

Customers should note that Hot Original Glazed dozens are excluded from this promotion.

The free doughnuts cannot be claimed online or in Selfridges, Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsburys, Asda, Moto, Welcome Break, Roadchef, EuroGarages, Costco, Center Parcs, Uber Eats, Just Eat or Deliveroo.

The promotion is only for those over 18 and is limited to 1 redemption, per person, per day.

You won't be able to claim your free doughnut in conjunction with any other offers.

Krispy Kreme has also said that the offer is strictly subject to product availability and range change.

In other words - when they are gone, they are gone!