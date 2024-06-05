Lucy Creese, Stuart Evans, Dafydd Ford, Rob Meredith and Kaye Morris have been promoted from within the firm’s fast growing Tax, Growth and Transactions departments, while Huw Sheppard from the Audit, Accountancy and Payroll teams completes the leadership group.

Simon Tee, managing partner at the Newport-based firm, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for our business and we are proud that we are able to expand our leadership team with six outstanding internal promotions. We have been growing at a fantastic rate over the last few years and the capabilities and ideas our new partners bring will ensure we can continue to do so in the future.”

The announcement coincides with an exciting new brand identity and website.

The brand refresh has seen the firm retain the respected Kilsby Williams name and diamond logo, supported by a fresh colour palette and updated design across its new website with improved functionality, and at its Newport headquarters.

The website’s significant functionality overhaul now offers existing and prospective clients a seamless experience, showcasing the firm’s tax and accountancy expertise, case studies and thought leadership in a more user-friendly way. The new site allows the firm to better interact with its client base of entrepreneurs, local fast growth businesses, and national and international groups.

Simon Tee added: “With the continued use of the Kilsby Williams name, there is a classic feel to the new branding, representing the firm’s determination to stay true to its history and culture. These have been the bedrock of the firm’s success and made us a recognisable, trusted partner to our varied client portfolio for over 30 years.

“Whilst retaining our heritage, we have also developed a modern, forward-thinking new look that fully embraces the firm’s current evolution and growth as the largest independent firm in the region and improves our clients’ experience.”

Established in 1991, Kilsby Williams works with clients locally in south Wales, extending across the UK and globally. Their clients range from sole traders to international quoted groups.