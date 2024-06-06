The centre has joined forces with Nathan Wyburn, a semi-finalist on Britain's Got Talent in 2011 who is well-known for his LGBTQ+ advocacy.

Nathan's work often uses non-traditional mediums and this exhibition promises to be a unique experience.

The exhibition runs from May 31 through June 30 and features portraits of influential figures such as Cara Delevingne, Kit Connor, and Elliot Page.

Josh and Kally, presenters of the Capital Drive, are also featured with portraits composed of photos sent in by listeners, marking 25 years of Pride in Wales.

In addition to the main installation, Mr Wyburn will perform several pop-up live art shows, creating portraits of iconic LGBTQ+ celebrities.

A selection of his previous works will also be on display in the Centre’s showcase.

An online auction on June 30 for his portrait of George Michael, made entirely from WHAM bars, and Ncuti Gatwa in a Doctor Who collage promises a thrilling conclusion to the event.

All proceeds are set to be donated to Pride Cymru.

Mr Wyburn said: "I am delighted to be teaming up with The Red Dragon Centre’s Pride celebrations, and getting the chance to showcase some of most beloved LGBTQ+ figures out there.

"Coinciding with the 25th anniversary of Pride in Wales makes this all the more special, and shows how important it is to continue to celebrate Pride month, and strive towards promoting LGBTQ+ equality in Wales, and beyond."

The centre's marketing manager, Emma Constantinou, echoed his sentiments.

She said: "Pride is a wonderful and important month, and we feel very fortunate to be able to host our own celebrations at The Red Dragon Centre for another year.

"We are very grateful to Nathan for his support and generosity of offering his work to the auction, we hope visitors enjoy spotting their favourite figures at the showcase inside the centre."

With a reputation as Cardiff Bay’s premier entertainment venue, The Red Dragon Centre is home to an eclectic mix of attractions, including an Odeon Cinema and Wales' only IMAX screen.

Other popular destinations such as the Hollywood Bowl, Grosvenor Casino, and a range of food and drink venues, like Five Guys, Spice Route, Volcano, EasyThali and Zaika, contribute to a vibrant entertainment scene.

Amongst its many resident brands, the centre also hosts the studios of Capital FM South Wales, which engages weekday listeners with the live broadcasts of popular presenters, Josh and Kally.