The largest further education college in Wales, Coleg Gwent will hold a careers expo at Friars Walk Shopping Centre from 10am-5pm on 10-13 June.

The four-day event titled 'Find your Future', aims to provide practical advice and insights on the job market in South Wales.

The event is free to enter and is packed full of activities such as hands-on experiences with employers.

Immersive sessions include everything, from virtual reality spray painting to ceramics and the innovative world of 3D printing.

In addition, representatives from Coleg Gwent will be available to provide expert advice about student finance, application processes, enrolment and college life, as well as specific course information.

Employers from around the area will be present throughout the week, including Aneurin Bevan Health Board, We Care Wales, Ffilm Cymru, Gwent Police and the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), attendees will gain exclusive insight into sector-specific career pathways.

Coleg Gwent's deputy principal, Nicola Gamlin said: "For many young people, choosing a career can be daunting — but the Find Your Future expo has been developed to provide them with the resources to kickstart their journey.

“The event offers an incredible opportunity for our current learners and potential new ones to engage directly with industry professionals — and gain valuable insights into a wide range of career paths available in and around South Wales.

"We are dedicated to supporting our learners across every step of their career journey, and this event reinforces that commitment."

For more information you can visit www.coleggwent.ac.uk.