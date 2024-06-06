A TEENAGER has admitted a burglary at a home on the street where he lived.
Samuel Miclescu, 19, pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to steal on Alexandra Road in the Pill area of Newport.
The offence was committed on April 12, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
Miclescu has previous convictions for burglary and is currently serving a 20-month term at a young offender institution imposed at Birmingham Crown Court last month.
The defendant, of Alexandra Road, is due to be sentenced next week.
