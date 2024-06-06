This will occur at the Queen Elizabeth II playing fields in Ringland on Thursday, June 6, recognising the bravery and sacrifice of the 210,000 Allied casualties of the landings.

The event, scheduled to begin at 7.30pm with the beacon lighting at 9.15pm, will conclude with an international tribute reading.

Prior to the lighting, there will be performances from the Gwent Music Brass Ensemble, Gwent Music Celtic Group, City of Newport Male Choir and Newport Cathedral Choir.

Newport City Council says attendees are encouraged to bring along a picnic and chair.

A road closure will be enforced from 5.30pm to 10pm on Edward German Crescent and Butterworth Close.

However, access will be available on Edward German Crescent from Sterndale Bennett Close to Newman Close, Warlock Close and Tippett Close.

Following the ceremony and road closures, the annual D-Day parade and service will be held in the city centre on Saturday, June 8.

Starting at 11.45am from the top of Cambrian Road, the Newport Stedfast Band will lead the parade through to Bridge Street and High Street to the D-Day Memorial for a brief service.

Visit the D-Day 80 Beacons website for more information on events taking place to mark D-Day.