A MAN is to face trial after he denied allegations that he assaulted a woman.
Nash Jeffries, 26, pleaded not guilty to committing two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Newport.
The defendant also entered a not guilty plea to damaging a chest of drawers and a TV.
The prosecution alleges he did so between July 8 and July 31 last year.
MORE NEWS: Man appears in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving
Jeffries, of Commercial Road, Newport will stand trial on December 4.
The case is expected to last two days.
He was granted conditional bail after appearing before Judge Paul Hobson at Cardiff Crown Court.
Jeffries was represented by Ben Waters and the prosecution by Jason Howells.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article