Nash Jeffries, 26, pleaded not guilty to committing two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Newport.

The defendant also entered a not guilty plea to damaging a chest of drawers and a TV.

The prosecution alleges he did so between July 8 and July 31 last year.

Jeffries, of Commercial Road, Newport will stand trial on December 4.

The case is expected to last two days.

He was granted conditional bail after appearing before Judge Paul Hobson at Cardiff Crown Court.

Jeffries was represented by Ben Waters and the prosecution by Jason Howells.