Emergency services were called to a medical emergency at St Julian's Comprehensive School this morning.

Several police vehicles along with the Welsh Ambulance service were in attendance.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a medical emergency at St Julian's High School, Newport at around 10.40am on Wednesday 5 June.



“Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Welsh Air Ambulance.



“A 14-year-old girl was taken to hospital for treatment.”

The school sent the following email to concerned parents this morning confirming a medical emergency.

"Good morning, "We have had a medical emergency this morning on the school site, this was for one individual student and the parent of this student has been informed and is in attendance.



"As part of this emergency, we did have an air ambulance, along with a road ambulance and the police on site. The situation is now all returned to normal. All students and staff are safe."

Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today (05 June) shortly after 10:30 am to reports of an incident off Heather Road, Newport.

“We sent one emergency ambulance, one Cymru high acuity response unit paramedic and a duty operational manager to the scene.

“Advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in a Wales Air Ambulance charity helicopter.

“One person was taken to hospital by road for further treatment.”

Newport City Council also provided the following comment.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: "There has been a medical emergency relating to one student at St Julians School.

"Emergency services have attended, and they have been taken to hospital. Communications have been issued to parents to reassure them that there is no wider risk to pupils, and that they do not need to take any action."