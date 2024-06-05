Officers from Gwent Police received a report of an assault outside the Castle Hotel, also known as the Castle Inn, in Blaenavon, on Thursday, May 30.

It is believed the assault happened just after 10pm outside the hotel on Sunday, May 26, following an altercation in the courtyard area.

Police have now begun an investigation and are appealing to the public for help.

The victim of the alleged assault, a 38-year-old man, received minor injuries.

Anyone with any information, such as CCTV or dashcam footage from the scene or area, is asked to call 101 or direct message Gwent Police on social media and quote log reference 2400177162.

