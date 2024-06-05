Gwent Police received a report of a crash on Cwmbran Drive, Cwmbran at around 7.45 am on Wednesday, June 5.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on Cwmbran Drive, Cwmbran, at around 7.45 am on Wednesday 5 June.

“Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.

“The collision involved a motorcycle. No injuries were reported.”