THE EMERGENCY services have attended a single-vehicle crash in Torfaen.
Gwent Police received a report of a crash on Cwmbran Drive, Cwmbran at around 7.45 am on Wednesday, June 5.
Officers attended and the car was closed for a short time.
The crash involved a motorcycle.
There were no reports of any injuries, according to the force.
