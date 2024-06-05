A CAR WAS seized during a routine police stop in Blaina town on Tuesday evening.
Officers in Blaina stopped a silver Ford Zetec as it had caught their attention with the driver believed to be using their mobile phone while driving.
Following the stop, it was revealed the driver had no valid insurance, and was tested for drink driving at the roadside.
A breathalyser revealed the driver had a rate of 51, which, according to legal sources, could result in a 12-16 month driving ban.
The driver was arrested and charged to court, with the vehicle seized.
Last night this vehicle caught officers attention as the driver was believed to be using their mobile phone.— Gwent Police | Operations & Support (@gpoperations) June 4, 2024
Vehicle stopped in #Blaina town.
No insurance❌
Drink driving providing a reading of 51 road side❌
Driver arrested and charged to court✅
Vehicle seized✅ #Fatal5 #T3 pic.twitter.com/buONXIjftX
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here