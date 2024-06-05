Officers in Blaina stopped a silver Ford Zetec as it had caught their attention with the driver believed to be using their mobile phone while driving.

Following the stop, it was revealed the driver had no valid insurance, and was tested for drink driving at the roadside.

A breathalyser revealed the driver had a rate of 51, which, according to legal sources, could result in a 12-16 month driving ban.

The driver was arrested and charged to court, with the vehicle seized.