The format will see 100 contestants go head to head in a range of challenges, with the last remaining player taking home the top prize after beating the other 99.

It will be hosted by none other than soap star brothers Adam and Ryan Thomas and will be their first presenting role as a duo.

Emmerdale actor Adam appeared on last year’s Strictly Come Dancing with his professional partner Luba Mushtuk, while Coronation Street star Ryan went on to win Dancing on Ice earlier this year.

The brothers said: “It’s new, it’s fresh, it’s fun and we can’t wait for people to see it.

“It really is the ultimate family show, and so we couldn’t be more excited to be hosting it together, as a family.

“It’s a dream come true for us. We can already imagine people at home playing these games with their families as it’s fun/silly/competitive and heartfelt.”

How to apply for ITV 99 To Beat with Adam and Ryan Thomas

Casting for the series is open and producers are looking for contestants aged between 18 and 80 from “all walks of life, and with a range of experiences who have one thing in common – they don’t like to lose”.

The casting summary explains: “We’re looking for 100 contestants from all walks of life to compete in deceptively simple challenges and be in with a chance of winning a big cash prize.

“Whether it’s finding a needle in a haystack, screaming as loud as you can or even putting on a frozen t-shirt, the games may be simple but the stakes are high.

“There’s ’99 To Beat’, so if you’ve got what it takes then we'd love to hear from you.”

When completing your application here, you will need to submit a recent picture and a short video clip of yourself.

It’s important to note applications will close on June 28 at midnight.

Head of entertainment commissioning at ITV Katie Rawcliffe commented: “With their infectious laughs and undeniable warmth, I couldn’t think of anyone more befitting than Adam and Ryan Thomas to front this exciting new series.

“With them at the helm, 99 To Beat is sure to be a supremely entertaining watch.”

Recommended reading:

Katy Manley, managing director of Initial, said she is “really excited” to bring the format to the UK, after it was developed by Belgian broadcaster VRT and production company De Chinezen.

“It’s so warm, funny and unique – we’re looking forward to finding some brilliant contestants, and to working with Adam and Ryan who will bring their fantastic chemistry and contagious energy to the show”, she added.

The new game show is being made by production company Initial, part of Banijay UK, which was behind Celebrity Big Brother, Big Brother and Soccer Aid.