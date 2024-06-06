Morgan Porter, 21, from Newport pleaded not guilty to two counts of intentional strangulation against Dafydd Porter.

He also denies a charge of assault by beating against him.

The prosecution alleges he did so in the city on December 4 last year.

Morgan Porter, of Chepstow Road, will face trial on December 11.

The case is expected to last two days.

He was granted conditional bail after appearing before Judge Paul Hobson at Cardiff Crown Court.

Jeffries was represented by Ben Waters and the prosecution by Jason Howells.