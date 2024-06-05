Officers from Gwent Police carried out a warrant at a property on Mining School Close in Crumlin under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Tuesday, June 4.

A quantity of drugs. drugs paraphernalia and cash were seized from the property.

A man and woman, both in their 30s were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A controlled drugs.

According to Gwent Police, they have since been released under investigation and the enquiries are ongoing.

