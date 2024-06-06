We have sat down with each of our sponsors to find out a bit more about them.

This time, it's the turn of our headline sponsor, Trade Centre Wales.

Name and Position:

Mark Bailey, Founder and Owner of Trade Centre Wales

Name of Your Organisation or Business:

Trade Centre Wales

What is the Nature of Your Organisation/Business?

We are a leading independent used car supermarket with a commitment to quality and competitive pricing. Our business has grown nationwide, with superstores in Neath and Cardiff North, and we have successfully expanded into England under the Trade Centre UK banner.

Our English sites include Rochdale, Rotherham, Coventry, Birmingham South, and Wednesbury. Trade Centre Wales prioritises integrity and customer satisfaction, offering an exceptional car buying experience.

At Trade Centre Wales, customers can choose from a vast selection of used cars to suit every taste, style, and budget.

With a dedication to value and convenience, our showrooms are well-stocked with some of Wales's cheapest cars. Dedicated sales professionals are on hand to assist customers in finding their perfect vehicle, ensuring a positive and memorable car buying experience.

Why Are You a Sponsor of These Awards and in Particular the Award Which You Sponsor?

Trade Centre Wales is proud to be the headline sponsor for the South Wales Schools & Education Awards 2024.

We believe in honouring the dedicated educators who lay the foundation for our community’s future. By supporting these awards, we acknowledge the critical role of educators and encourage others to aim for excellence.

This sponsorship demonstrates our commitment to education, community growth, and investing in the future.

Why Do You Believe It Is Important for You to Support These School & Education Awards in Shining a Light on People and Organisations Which May Otherwise Remain Unrecognised?

These awards provide essential recognition to educators and institutions who work tirelessly to shape our community's future.

By celebrating their achievements, we honour their dedication, inspire others, and emphasise the importance of education in building a better society. Recognising these unsung heroes is crucial in fostering a culture of appreciation and excellence.

Why Is It Important for You and Your Business, Organisation to Show Your Support for the Community in This Way?

Supporting the South Wales Schools & Education Awards reflects our commitment to community engagement and school outreach, showcasing our dedication to making a positive impact.

Through our Community Engagement Programme (CEP), we build stronger connections with local organisations and support community development.

Our School Outreach Programme further demonstrates our commitment by inspiring students with motivational talks and life lessons from role models like Gareth Thomas and Mike Doyle.

What Benefits Do You Believe These Awards Deliver for the Community and the People and Individuals in Gwent?

By sponsoring these awards, we honour the exceptional efforts of often unrecognised educators and institutions, upholding our core values of service, teamwork, passion, integrity, and community.

This recognition boosts morale, fosters pride, and motivates teachers, students, and educational institutions, encouraging continued excellence.

Supporting these awards aligns with our commitment to empowering communities, investing in the future, and enhancing teaching methods and educational outcomes in Gwent and beyond.

How and in What Way Have You Been Affected, Influenced, or Moved by Schools & Education Individuals or Organisations?

At Trade Centre Wales, we are profoundly inspired by the dedication of individuals and organisations in the education sector.

Our School Outreach Programme highlights the transformative power of education, with motivational talks by our Brand Ambassadors Gareth ‘Alfie’ Thomas and Mike Doyle making a lasting impact on students and ourselves.

Witnessing how educators instil confidence and a love for learning has strengthened our commitment to supporting and celebrating their achievements. Their stories inspire us to contribute positively to the educational landscape of South Wales.

How Would You Sum Up What This Event Means to You?

The timing of this event aligns perfectly with our plans to expand our new Community Engagement Programme in collaboration with our schools. We aim to deepen our involvement with schools and local communities.

This event offers Trade Centre Wales a significant opportunity to honour and celebrate the exceptional achievements of educators shaping our community's future.

It reaffirms our commitment to supporting education and highlights the profound impact that dedicated individuals and organisations have on students' lives.

This celebration aligns with our values and inspires us to continue making positive contributions to the educational landscape of South Wales.