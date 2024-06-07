A big congratulations is due to everyone who has been nominated, as the finalists from schools across Gwent can be now be announced, in association with headline sponsor Trade Centre Wales.

The awards recognise in the hard work and dedication of schools across South Wales and say a big thank you to those whose efforts can easily be taken for granted.

The awards are being sponsored by a variety of businesses and organisations, headlined by Trade Centre Wales.

NSPCC is also sponsoring the awards as part of Newsquest's charity partnership.

Chepstow Racecourse will host the South Wales Schools and Education Awards awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 26.

Gavin Thompson, regional editor of Newsquest Wales and editor of the South Wales Argus, said: “It’s so exciting to see the finalists for this year’s South Wales Schools and Education Awards. I know the judges had a difficult time choosing from the dozens of nominations we received from our readers.

“These finalists represent the best of the school and education sector here in South Wales and it will be a honour to see them all at the awards evening at the end of the month. I can’t wait.”

It has been an extremely tough job choosing the finalists for the awards but now we are pleased to announce them.

Headteacher of the Year

Richard Owen - Idris Davies School

Lynn Griffiths - Ysgol Gymraeg Caerffili

Caroline Morgan of Oystermouth Primary School (Image: Supplied)Caroline Morgan - Oystermouth Primary School

Mr Hallett - Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargod

Lifetime Achievement Award

Will be revealed on the night

Primary School of the Year

St Illtyd's Primary School

Libanus Primary School

St Julian's Primary School

Secondary School of the Year (sponsored by the University of South Wales)

Newbridge School

Ebbw Fawr

Mynydd Haf School

Special Education Needs (SENCO) Award

Mynydd Haf School

National Star in Wales (Image: Supplied)National Star in Wales

Ysgol Bryn Derw (Image: Supplied)Ysgol Bryn Derw

Teaching Assistant of the Year

Zeynep Firat of Maindee Primary School (Image: Supplied)Zeynep Firat - Maindee Primary School

Julie Heseltine-Smith - Charles Williams School

Parveen Nahar of Caerleon Comprehensive School (Image: Supplied)Parveen Nahar - Caerleon Comprehensive School

STEM Project of the Year (sponsored by National Grid)

Libanus Primary School

Claire Clark - Llanyrafon Primary School

Above and Beyond Award

Lynne Richards of Libanus Primary School (Image: Supplied)Lynne Richards - Libanus Primary School

Louise Booth - Ysgol Bryn Derw

Coleg Gwent Creative Arts Department

Primary School Teacher of the Year

Matt Butcher of Glan Usk Primary School (Image: Supplied)Matt Butcher - Glan Usk Primary School

Emille Thornton - Libanusb Primary School

Hannah Hodges of Abercarn Primary School (Image: Supplied)Hannah Hodges - Abercarn Primary School

Secondary Teacher of the Year

Barbara Voisin of Croesycelliog School (Image: Supplied)Barbara Voisin - Croesycelliog School

Rebecca Forward - Ysgol Bryn Derw ASD Special School

Lianne Francis of Bedwas High School (Image: Supplied)

Lianne Francis - Bedwas High School

The ceremony will take place on Wednesday, June 26 at Chepstow Racecourse.

Good luck to all our finalists!