THE SOUTH Wales School and Education Awards are just around the corner for 2024, and with that comes the reveal you've all been waiting for....our finalists!
A big congratulations is due to everyone who has been nominated, as the finalists from schools across Gwent can be now be announced, in association with headline sponsor Trade Centre Wales.
The awards recognise in the hard work and dedication of schools across South Wales and say a big thank you to those whose efforts can easily be taken for granted.
The awards are being sponsored by a variety of businesses and organisations, headlined by Trade Centre Wales.
NSPCC is also sponsoring the awards as part of Newsquest's charity partnership.
Chepstow Racecourse will host the South Wales Schools and Education Awards awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 26.
Gavin Thompson, regional editor of Newsquest Wales and editor of the South Wales Argus, said: “It’s so exciting to see the finalists for this year’s South Wales Schools and Education Awards. I know the judges had a difficult time choosing from the dozens of nominations we received from our readers.
“These finalists represent the best of the school and education sector here in South Wales and it will be a honour to see them all at the awards evening at the end of the month. I can’t wait.”
It has been an extremely tough job choosing the finalists for the awards but now we are pleased to announce them.
Headteacher of the Year
Richard Owen - Idris Davies School
Lynn Griffiths - Ysgol Gymraeg Caerffili
Caroline Morgan - Oystermouth Primary School
Mr Hallett - Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargod
Lifetime Achievement Award
Will be revealed on the night
Primary School of the Year
St Illtyd's Primary School
Libanus Primary School
St Julian's Primary School
Secondary School of the Year (sponsored by the University of South Wales)
Newbridge School
Ebbw Fawr
Mynydd Haf School
Special Education Needs (SENCO) Award
Mynydd Haf School
National Star in Wales
Ysgol Bryn Derw
Teaching Assistant of the Year
Zeynep Firat - Maindee Primary School
Julie Heseltine-Smith - Charles Williams School
Parveen Nahar - Caerleon Comprehensive School
STEM Project of the Year (sponsored by National Grid)
Libanus Primary School
Claire Clark - Llanyrafon Primary School
Above and Beyond Award
Lynne Richards - Libanus Primary School
Louise Booth - Ysgol Bryn Derw
Coleg Gwent Creative Arts Department
Primary School Teacher of the Year
Matt Butcher - Glan Usk Primary School
Emille Thornton - Libanusb Primary School
Hannah Hodges - Abercarn Primary School
Secondary Teacher of the Year
Barbara Voisin - Croesycelliog School
Rebecca Forward - Ysgol Bryn Derw ASD Special School
Lianne Francis - Bedwas High School
The ceremony will take place on Wednesday, June 26 at Chepstow Racecourse.
Good luck to all our finalists!
