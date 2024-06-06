We're not all lucky enough to have been born with the green-fingered gene but that doesn't mean we should stop trying!

Adding houseplants to your home can bring a little life into an indoor space but they can also be good for our wellbeing too.

For instance, they can reportedly help boost our moods, reduce stress and improve air quality.

They do so much good that it's key that we learn how to look after them properly.

Why do all my indoor plants die?





One of the most common mistakes that causes houseplants to die is placing them in the wrong levels of sunlight.

In order to protect them, we need to understand the role that different light levels and our windows can play in our houseplant's health.

“Having house plants near windows is a great way to bring the outdoors inside and add life to your home. However, keeping them alive can be a struggle for even the greenest thumbs," according to Katharine Allison, windows expert at Independent Advisor Windows.

Katherine added: “Having your plants directly next to a window often feels like the safest way to ensure they receive the sunlight they need to stay healthy and grow, but every plant has different needs.”

To help you keep your plants alive and thriving, Katherine has urged you to move the following plants away from the window ( and direct sunlight) in the summer months.

The houseplants you need to protect over summer

Snake plant

Snake plants are known for their resilience and ability to tolerate low-light conditions.

They have striking upright leaves with variegated patterns and require minimal maintenance, making them perfect for beginners or busy individuals.

Peace lily

Peace lilies are popular houseplants known for their graceful white flowers and are quite happy in low-light conditions.

They prefer evenly moist soil and can even tolerate occasional periods of drought. Peace lilies also help improve indoor air quality by filtering out harmful toxins.

Lucky bamboo

Believed to bring good luck and prosperity, lucky bamboo prefers low light conditions and requires minimal care.

It’s often grown in water and can be trained into various shapes for added decorative appeal.

Dracaena

Dracaenas are popular houseplants known for their striking foliage and tolerance to low light conditions.

They come in various shapes, sizes, and leaf patterns, making them versatile choices for indoor décor.

Heart leaf

Heart leaf philodendrons are trailing houseplants with heart-shaped leaves that thrive in low to moderate light conditions.

They are easy to care for and can be grown in hanging baskets or as trailing plants on shelves or windowsills.