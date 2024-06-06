Sophie Morgan, a 13-year-old form Newport, has been living with epilepsy all her life, and up until very recently faced a situation where no treatment was available to help stop her seizures.

However, on Tuesday, June 4, Sophie underwent the first of two very rain brain surgeries in the hope she can soon be seizure free.

Having this surgery meant Sophie needed to brave the shave and say goodbye to her hair; so with this in mind, decided that it’d be brilliant and worthwhile to shave her hair off for a brilliant cause, The Little Princess Trust.

The Princess Trust is a Herefordshire charity that provides wigs to children and adults suffering with cancer or alopecia, with the requirement of 12 inches of hair, so Sophie’s 13 inches will be a great help and will eventually be gifted to a young child in need of a wig.

Sophie is donating 13 inches of her hair after shaving it off for surgery (Image: Morgan family)

Sophie's uncle Tom Morgan, a Newport Transport coach mechanic, is incredibly proud of everything the family have done, and said of Sophie: This is a really brave thing to do and be so open about.

"I know how important her hair was to her. I’m really hopeful that her surgery has been successful because I can’t wait to see her well and back to normal again.”

As part of her fundraising for the Little Princess Trust, Sophie and her mother Erica Morgan have set up a JustGiving page, where people can donate as little as much as they can, in order to help Sophie reach her £1,000 goal.

Sophie added: "For these surgeries, I had to lose my hair which is a big thing for any girl! However I’d love some good to come from it so I’m donating 13 inches of my hair and would like to raise some money to go towards the costs of making these wigs.

"This will help ensure The Little Princess Trust, can continue to work with people like Sophie and gift wigs to those who need them."

If you would like to read more about Sophie's story and donate, you can visit the JustGiving page here.