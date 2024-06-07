There are a number of events taking place across Monmouthshire for Independent Bookshop Week.
The celebration of independent bookshops - organised by The Booksellers Association - across the UK and Ireland will take place from June 15 – 22.
Rossiter Books in Monmouth will host Tiffany Murray discussing her new book "My Family and Other Rock Stars" on Tuesday, June 18 at 7pm.
Chepstow Books & Gifts in Chepstow will host Natalie Haynes, author of "Divine Beauty", on Tuesday, June 18 at 6.30pm.
The "Big Book Club" will be launched this year to celebrate the role of indies in bringing people together through a shared love of reading.
More than 200 people will attend book club evenings in indie bookshops across the UK and Ireland on Wednesday, June 19.
Book-ish in Abergavenny and Crickhowell are participating.
Book-ish in Crickhowell will host author Jennie Godfrey on Wednesday, June 19 as part of the "Guest Bookselling" venture.
Emma Bradshaw, head of campaigns at the Booksellers Association, expressed her excitement about the number of activities and events taking place, emphasising the importance of indie bookshops to their communities.
