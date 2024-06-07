The Prime Minister's announcement of a general election has led to the event at the ICC Wales being shifted to October 17, 2024.

Sarah Williams-Gardener, chairperson of the partnership, said: "I am very happy to announce our new date for the Convention for the Western Gateway.

"Whilst this was an unexpected change, this new date provides a great opportunity to show to a future government the best of what our area has to offer."

Ms Williams-Gardener stated that the agency is prepared to demonstrate its ability to bolster the UK’s future economy in south Wales and western England.

Ticket holders will be able to experience this first-hand.

The partnership spans from St David’s in Pembrokeshire to Swindon in South West England, grouping authorities and businesses.

The convention marks the start of the partnership's new "Plan for Sustainable Growth".

Industry and academic partners for the convention will be disclosed soon, along with early speaker announcements due to be released by the end of June.

Anyone wishing to exhibit or sponsor the event can reach out via secretariat@western-gateway.co.uk.