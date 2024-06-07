Ross The Piano Man is ready to marvel audiences again with his new song, 'Song Of Your Life', from his upcoming new EP.

The single is due to drop on June 28 via independent label Tryfan Records.

The soon-to-be-released track is described as "an uplifting track that celebrates life's journey," and is filled with heartfelt lyrics and a memorable melody designed to resonate with music lovers of all age groups.

The production credits not only include Ross, but also the award-winning duo of Rupert Christie and Simon Johnson, who have previously worked with iconic artists including U2, Coldplay, Sir Tom Jones, and Sir Cliff Richard.

In discussing his work, Ross said: "As I hit 40, I’m taking a moment to reflect and look back but also look forward to what lies ahead.

"I can’t wait to share my new single and EP with fans and I’m hoping everyone will sing along in the catchy chorus and find their own ‘roof to raise’."

Ross is planning a release show in Newport on June 26 at 8pm, at The Riverfront Theatre.

Fans are promised an unforgettable night of music and storytelling from the former Only Men Aloud member, alongside special guest Stephanie Webber of BBC’s The Voice and students from the Defying Gravity Academy. Tickets are available from the Newport Live website.

‘Song Of Your Life’ is currently available to pre-order and will be released on all the major music platforms on June 28.