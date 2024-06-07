They are releasing three pairs of 'golden tickets', kindly donated by Great Little Trains of Wales.

Worth nearly £400 per pair, these tickets are to be won in a prize draw.

Each winning ticket holder will be able to enjoy as many as 11 stunning train trips on selected Great Little Trains of Wales lines over one year.

This family-oriented experience offers a chance to observe some of the world's most captivating scenery from a unique perspective.

Parents, children and train enthusiasts can all take part in the thrill of steam engine travel.

Recommended routes include the highlands of Eryri, Bannau Brycheiniog, Vale of Rheidiol, the coastal route of Fairbourne and along the lakes of Bala and Llanberis.

Entrance into this prize draw can be achieved by making donations through the Steam Wales Just Giving page.

Each and every donation will directly aid the Save the Children's Emergency Fund.

This fund enables the charity to react swiftly and efficiently in emergencies and ongoing crises around the globe, including situations in Gaza, Ukraine and East Africa where children are starving due to the worst drought for 40 years, immediately followed by extreme floods.

This fundraising idea came from Alison Wood, chairwoman of Save the Children's Ynys Môn branch, who said: "In today’s world children face the threats of war, famine, poverty and climate change.

"And here in Wales we know that not all children are able to have fun days out due to the stresses families face because of the rising costs of living."

Jo Quinney, marketing manager for Great Little Trains of Wales also stated: "When I chatted to the chairs of the Wales branches of Save the Children, we decided to challenge ourselves to offer a uniquely Welsh prize for a UK wide campaign.

"We hope that the enticement of winning a pair of ‘golden tickets’ will encourage many to enter the prize draw and provide a golden opportunity to help children around the world."

Fidelma Meehan, Save the Children UK’s community fundraising and engagement manager, said: "We are incredibly grateful to our amazing Welsh branch volunteers for taking this exciting initiative to raise funds for Save the Children.

"Their determination and commitment to raising funds for children who need our support the most, means we can carry out life changing work for children across the globe.

"And massive thanks to Great Little Trains of Wales as this fundraiser wouldn’t have been possible without their fantastic support."

For those interested, the prize draw can be entered without making a donation by sending an email to f.meehan@savethechildren.org.uk.

The winners will be announced on June 30.