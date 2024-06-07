English rapper and singer Stefflon Don is set to bring her popular single ‘Hurtin Me’ to the Newport nightclub on Sunday, June 30.

Vibez boss Jack Bannister announced the news after N-Dubz star Dappy was a huge hit at his venue.

He said: “She was originally due to perform here on June 22, but we have had to move the date to June 30 due to issues beyond our control.

“It will undoubtedly be one of the biggest nights Vibez has ever seen, she is an international superstar and female Icon.”

Stefflon Don is the eighth celebrity guest and second of 2024 to perform at Vibez nightclub this month.

She will join artists such as Tom Zanetti, Nathan Dawe, Fuse ODG, Yungen, Fatman Scoop, Serami and N-Dubz star Dappy who have all previously performed at the venue.

Her tour will kick off in London on Friday, June 28, before bringing her 54 Album party to Newport on Sunday, June 30.

Event organisers Naughty Habit Events were approached by Splash Events to bring the international artist to Newport.

Natalie Harris, Naughty Habit Events said: “It was Splash Events who asked if Naughty Habits Events would be interested in collaborating with him to bring Steff Lon Don to Wales.

“VIBEZ is the perfect place to bring her, it’s such a huge thing having an international artist coming to Newport for all of us.

“The artists & nights held at VIBEZ have done really, Vibez is the main club in Newport. We had amazing feedback immediately after announcing Steff Lon Don, so we are hoping for a good turnout.”

Lloyd White organiser of the event told the South Wales Argus that he is proud he could bring an iconic artist to Wales.

He added: “I am very excited to announce this news, she is doing her first ever UK tour for her long-awaited album, island 54.

“She is a multi-platinum selling international artist, I’m over the moon that I have secured a booking to bring her to Newport Wales.”

Who is Stefflon Don?

Stephanie Victoria Allen, known by her stage name Stefflon Don, was born in Birmingham, and raised in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The British rapper and singer is best known for her single ‘Hurtin Me’ which features French Montana which was released in 2017.

She has worked with artists such as Big Sean, Wretch 32, Lethal Bizzle, Sneakbo, Demi Lovato, Jax Jones, French Montana, Little Yachty, KSI, Halsey, Anne-Marie, Little Mix, Raye, Becky Hill and Wiley.

She is due to release her long-awaited first debut album Island 54 later this month on June 30.