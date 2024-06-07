ZACHARY STUART, 27, of Pleasant View, Llanhilleth, Abertillery was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A467 in Crumlin on May 16.

He was fined £692 and must pay a £277 surcharge and £85 costs.

BRANDON STEER, 24, of Monnow Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport last Boxing Day.

He was fined £415 and must pay a £166 surcharge and £85 costs.

HENRY MANNAY, 23, of Bassaleg Road, Newport was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted possession of a knife in public on Raglan Court and possession of cannabis on January 12.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

MOHAMMED SARWAR, 48, of Milman Street, Newport was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Wolseley Street on January 3.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

BRAD JOHNSON, 29, of Brynglas, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly must pay £141 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted damaging a window on November 28, 2023.

NICHOLAS MARK TAYLOR, 42, of Glen View, Tredegar must pay £391 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on November 10, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

PAUL SAVAGE, 40, of Trinant Terrace, Trinant, Caerphilly was sentenced to an 18-month community order and banned from driving for 40 months after he admitted drink driving with 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and driving without insurance on Crossways, Pantside, Newbridge on May 17.

He must attend a 35-day accredited programme and must pay a £120 fine, a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

DANIEL PITULICE, 48, of Grafton Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.