2 Sisters Food Group, well-known food producers based in Wales, will be running the second phase of their collaboration with M&S and FareShare, a charity focused on fighting food waste and insecurity.

This comes on the heels of an initial donation of 1.5million ready meals to those who need them most.

The operation will see hundreds of thousands of curry meals manufactured at the Rogerstone factory, one of Europe’s largest ready meal facilities.

These meals will be later distributed to needy families across Britain by FareShare, and the initiative is set to be part of the Coronation Food Project - an initiative inspired by King Charles III.

The Rogerstone location, which employs more than 1,750 individuals, will be hard at work crafting vegetable curry meals from surplus ingredients that would otherwise go to waste.

Ranjit Singh Boparan, the founder and president of 2 Sisters Food Group, said: "We continue to do the right thing by partnering with our customer M&S and creating these nutritious meal servings to help those that need it most.

"This second phase utilises surplus ingredients and what a better way to bring some good from this by creating quality food that have the M&S seal of approval."

The initiative is the latest in a series of donations made by the food group, which donated 1million meal servings in the run-up to Christmas 2023.

This comes after the owner, Mr Boparan, pledged in May to set the ambitious target of donating 5million meals annually.

With the cost of living crisis hitting the pockets of low-income families, food insecurity continues to be a major issue.

According to the most recent Food Foundation tracker, 15 per cent of UK households, equating to roughly eight million adults and three million children, have dealt with food insecurity in 2024.

This number has potentially doubled in the past three years, demonstrating the vital need for initiatives such as this.

Alex Freudmann, managing director of M&S Food, also voiced his support for the project.

Mr Freudmann said: "Making great quality, delicious and nutritious food is what we do at M&S Food and we’ve been inspired by the Coronation Food Project to go further to redistribute more meals than we ever have before."

Overall, this partnership signifies one of the largest single food donations from any UK food manufacturer, with the Welsh food giant remaining a dominant force within the UK's business landscape.

2 Sister Food Group also employs more than 3,000 colleagues based in Wales and its factories in Grimsby and Nottingham will be making soup and pizzas as part of the same project.