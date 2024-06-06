Leigh Elston, 35 from the Penpedairheol area, is being recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

Elston received a prison sentence of five years and nine months for possession of drugs with intent to supply, at Cardiff Crown Court in July 2020.

Anyone who has seen him is urged to contact the force.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We’re appealing for information to locate 35-year-old Leigh Elston, from the Penpedairheol area.



Anyone with information on Elston's whereabouts can call 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400177743.



You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.