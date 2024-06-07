The popular political panel show, Any Questions, will be broadcast live from Newport Cathedral on June 14, with doors opening at 6.30pm and closing at 7.15pm.

The programme will then air from 8pm until 9pm.

The live broadcast will feature an extended one-hour show in light of the general election campaign.

The panel in Newport, which will be fully confirmed next week, will include politicians alongside the already confirmed Rain Newton-Smith, director general of the CBI, and political commentator Guto Harri.

Any Questions is the longest-running, live discussion programme in the UK, broadcasting every Friday from different locations across the country.

Each broadcast includes a panel comprised of individuals hailing from varied fields including politics, media and business who answer questions posed by the live audience.

The radio show was first aired on October 12, 1948, as a substitute for a quiz series that had fallen through.

Its hosting spots have been championed by several noteworthy figures such as Freddie Grisewood, David Jacobs, John Timpson, Jonathan Dimbleby, and Chris Mason.

The current host is Alex Forsyth, the first permanent female presenter of the programme.

Topics vary across the spectrum, ranging from the prison system and RAAC in schools to energy, immigration, and voting rights for 16-year-olds.

The unique feature of the programme is that the panellists attend without any prior knowledge on the questions that will be asked during the live broadcast.

The distributed locations of weekly broadcasts are based on invitations received from communities, schools, theatres and various organisations across the UK, thereby ensuring an equal geographical spread of reflection.

Free tickets for the Newport broadcast on June 14 are available for reservation on the BBC website.