A NEWPORT man is due to appear in court today after being charged with terrorism offences.

Hakan Barac, 27, is alleged to have committed offences under Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006 (online distribution of terrorist publications) and Section 12 of the Terrorism Act 2000 (support for a proscribed organisation).

The defendant is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

 Barac was charged by Counter Terrorism Policing Wales.