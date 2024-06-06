A NEWPORT man is due to appear in court today after being charged with terrorism offences.
Hakan Barac, 27, is alleged to have committed offences under Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006 (online distribution of terrorist publications) and Section 12 of the Terrorism Act 2000 (support for a proscribed organisation).
The defendant is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court.
Barac was charged by Counter Terrorism Policing Wales.
