The trust received the HPMA Cymru Award 2024 for its Bystander to Upstander initiative.

This scheme is designed to spread awareness of equality, diversity, and inclusion among staff and to equip them with practical tools to challenge prejudice and inappropriate conduct.

The initiative is just one of several changes brought in by the organisation over the last few years promoting a culture of inclusion.

Paola Spiteri, the trust’s retention lead, said: "When people are at their lowest ebb, we are the people to whom they turn, so we expect the highest professional standards of everyone in our organisation.

"Thankfully, the majority of our hard-working people uphold our values and behaviours, but there is always more we can do to promote an inclusive organisational culture, and this initiative is a symbol of our commitment to do just that.

"By equipping staff not only with knowledge but the practical skills to safely intervene in a problematic situation, we’re transforming from passive bystanders to pro-active upstanders."

More than 200 staff members across Wales have taken part in active bystander training since May 2023.

90 per cent of those who completed the full-day training program affirmed their learnings, with 93 per cent indicating frequent application of the new knowledge.

Angela Lewis, director of people and culture, said: "We do not tolerate inappropriate or discriminatory behaviour, bullying or harassment of any kind, but saying this is simply not enough, which is why we are taking full ownership of the problem and approaching our culture change very differently.

"We are so grateful to colleagues who have found the strength and courage to speak up as we navigate these issues together and continue to listen.

"Creating a diverse and culturally aware workforce that demonstrates respect, empathy and understanding for others is a priority.

“And when everyone can bring their whole self to work, it helps us to deliver the best possible service to the people of Wales.”

The Welsh Ambulance Service's newly-published Strategic Equality Plan outlines its ambition to nurture an even more inclusive working environment. It can be found on the trust's website.