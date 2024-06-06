The boy, 15. was cycling on the B4235 going towards Usk at around 3.30pm on Friday, May 31, when he was involved in a crash involving a car.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Welsh Air Ambulance, and the collision involved a push bike and a car."

The force confirmed the teenager was taken to hospital for treatment after the crash between Chepstow and Cwmbran, though his injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

Gwent Police have said enquires are ongoing, and are urging anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to contact officers via 101 or through their social media channels, quoting log reference 2400178634.

Newport Bus had informed X (Twitter) users that the 4.50pm bus was cancelled due to the crash, which was blocking the road.

Due an RTC blocking the road on the B4235 near Usk the 16:50 service from Cwmbran to Chepstow has been unable to operate. Service will restart from Usk College Gwent at 17:30 servicing back to Chepstow. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. — Newport Bus (@NewportBus) May 31, 2024

The road has previously featured in BBC series, Crash Detectives, who were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Dafydd Hughes, from Abertysswg after he was a rear seat passenger in Davies’ car while he was drunk and high.