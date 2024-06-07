The Usk Open Gardens is taking place in June.
This flourishing annual festival in the vibrant town of Usk, celebrates plants, flowers and gardening.
From June 22 to June 23, residents and visitors can enjoy a range of colours, from small cottages bursting with unique greenery, to expansive gardens brimming with herbaceous borders.
The romantic vistas around Usk Castle add to the allure, offering a delightful day out for the whole family.
The event will include a gardeners' market, offering diverse plants, and several eateries.
People can also picnic by the River Usk.
The festival is wheelchair friendly and allows well-behaved dogs on leads.
Tickets can be picked up from Usk Memorial Hall's free car park. A map is also available from the car park.
Adults pay £10, while children go free.
The gardens will be open from 10am until 5pm.
