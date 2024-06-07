This flourishing annual festival in the vibrant town of Usk, celebrates plants, flowers and gardening.

From June 22 to June 23, residents and visitors can enjoy a range of colours, from small cottages bursting with unique greenery, to expansive gardens brimming with herbaceous borders.

The romantic vistas around Usk Castle add to the allure, offering a delightful day out for the whole family.

The event will include a gardeners' market, offering diverse plants, and several eateries.

People can also picnic by the River Usk.

The festival is wheelchair friendly and allows well-behaved dogs on leads.

Tickets can be picked up from Usk Memorial Hall's free car park. A map is also available from the car park.

Adults pay £10, while children go free.

The gardens will be open from 10am until 5pm.