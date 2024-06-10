Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.
Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.
If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.
Ophelia-Rose Heard was born on May 27, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 15oz. Her parents are Hannah Perkins and Josh Heard, of Newport, and her big sister is Avah-grace, eight.
Cacia Dickson was born on May 14, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 12oz. She is the first child of Lexus Dickson and Callum Richards, of Cefn Hengoed.
Marlea Grace Williams was born on May 31, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs. Her parents are Lauriann Beech and Lloyd Williams, of Newport.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here