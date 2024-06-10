Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Ophelia-Rose Heard was born on May 27, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 15oz. Her parents are Hannah Perkins and Josh Heard, of Newport, and her big sister is Avah-grace, eight.

Cacia Dickson was born on May 14, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 12oz. She is the first child of Lexus Dickson and Callum Richards, of Cefn Hengoed.

Marlea Grace Williams was born on May 31, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs. Her parents are Lauriann Beech and Lloyd Williams, of Newport.