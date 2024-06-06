EMERGENCY services were called to a two-way crash in Newport this morning.
Gwent Police were called to the scene of a crash at 7:20 am on Beauford Road, the incident happened near St Julian’s Primary School.
Officers attended the scene with colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.
The collision involved two cars – a grey Fiat and a blue Citroen.
No injuries were reported according to Gwent Police.
A Spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on Beaufort Road, Newport, at around 7.20am on Thursday 6 June.
“Officers attended, along with the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.
“The collision involved two cars - a grey Fiat and a blue Citroën.
“There were no reports of any injuries.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here