Gwent Police were called to the scene of a crash at 7:20 am on Beauford Road, the incident happened near St Julian’s Primary School.

Officers attended the scene with colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.

The collision involved two cars – a grey Fiat and a blue Citroen.

No injuries were reported according to Gwent Police.

A Spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on Beaufort Road, Newport, at around 7.20am on Thursday 6 June.

“Officers attended, along with the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.

“The collision involved two cars - a grey Fiat and a blue Citroën.

“There were no reports of any injuries.”