Dragons rugby player and anti-racism ambassador Ashton Hewitt and international rugby star Shane Lewis Jones, who recently signed from Cardiff Blues to the Dragons, feature in the exhibition of compelling visuals narratives, portraits, words and video of Welsh men who have been impacted by personal mental health struggles.

Their images run alongside Ebbw Vale pop culture artist Nathan Wyburn.

Galvanize aims to encourage dialogue on men’s mental health across the capital and beyond and is a collaboration between men’s mental wellbeing and suicide prevention hub helpu (Welsh for help) and acclaimed photographer Suzie Larke.

Galvanize has been funded by For Cardiff’s City Ambition Fund. The images are presented on 50cm x 50cm interchangeable cubes, which can be swapped around.

The images of The One Show presenter Mo Janna and Ashton Hewitt’s have been selected to feature in a four-month takeover of the exterior of London’s South Bank Centre from 8th June.

Former Caerleon Comprehensive School pupil Ashton faced relentless online trolls while advocating against racism and says of the piece ‘Unsocial Media,’ “I immersed myself in social media, trying to engage with everyone to make a difference.

“But being constantly tethered to my phone took a toll on my mental wellbeing. It was one of the toughest periods I've experienced.”

Men disproportionately experience mental health issues, with suicide rates consistently higher for men than for women. Over the past decade, suicide rates for men in Wales have exceeded those in England.

Each portrait cube is accompanied by a QR code linking to the helpu.org hub and to Welsh or English film in which the men share their personal experiences.

Film documenting the portrait process also features via the codes as well as being played on location.

Nathan Wyburn is captured in a paint-splattered shot in ‘A Happy Place’, which, he says, reflects his own journey: "Floating in creativity, painting with total happiness, Art and creativity have been my lifeline, helping me navigate through difficulties and trauma stemming from past experiences and the daily pressures of life."

Helpu Director Ian Smith said: “Galvanize is for everybody who has a man in their life. We think that it’s crucial to spotlight men's mental health during this week."

Galvanize runs as a pop-up outside Swarovski in Cardiff’s St David’s shopping centre on Friday, June 14.

There will be a screening of the film element of the exhibition at Cardiff’s Little Man Coffee in the evening of June 14.

For further details, see helpu.org.uk/whats-on/.