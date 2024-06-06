The review was in relation to the death of Alexandra Duce, an 18-year-old beauty student who died in hospital on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Miss Duce had been rushed to hospital on Sunday, September 11, 2022 after police broke into her flat after her foster parents had been unable to contact her for around a day.

She was taken to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil, operated by Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, where she died days later.

Assistant coroner for Gwent, Sarah Le Fevre, was heading the review and has been since it began.

The pre-inquest hearing had been adjourned from April this year, when it became apparent that Gwent Police, Cwm Taf Morgannwg Health Board and the local authority, Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, should be considered as interested parties and have representatives present.

Within the review, it was discussed that more time should be given to allow the full disclosure of key information, such as statements from experts and witnesses, and exhibits that would relate to the death of Miss Duce.

The legal teams have asked for time to review transcripts from people regarded as important in the inquest to put "real time" and "careful attribution" to ensure they will be useful during the full inquest.

Ms Le Fevre ascertained that any disclosure relates to "pre existing material" and would be needing cross-referencing with any new disclosure made during the time before the full inquest begins.

Blaenau Gwent Council was formally recognised as an interested party due to its connections with Miss Duce, by supporting her with finding accommodation, employment and financial support as she had been in care and was being fostered at the time of her death.

Although representatives of the health board were present Ms Le Fevre said she would not yet make "any final decision" on if they would be considered an interested party for the full inquest.

It was also a direction from the coroner that experts on survivability may be necessary, and this should be confirmed by July 31.

Ms Le Fevre said it was "important to get this inquest heard" as soon as possible, and as a result, has set a target for all disclosures, statements, witnesses and exhibits to be submitted to the court by the end of play on July 5.

As they are still waiting for the report from the treating clinician after the post-mortem, Ms Le Fevre has set the date for the full inquest to be in early next year, either January or February 2025.

Ms Le Fevre has also confirmed that the full inquest in early 2025 will be set for a five-day period.

The official date for the full inquest will be set and confirmed in due course.