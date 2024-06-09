The former Spiritualist church on the ground floor of 29 Charles Street, in Newport, is being sold by city-based Paul Fosh Auctions.

The guide price for the architecturally attractive, vacant, single level lot, is £110,000-plus.

Sean Roper, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "This is an opportunity to acquire a former ground floor church that offers scope for conversion to either residential or commercial, subject to planning.

"The property, which has a entrance hall, lobby, the former church, rear kitchen and toilet, is situated on Charles Street, which comprises a number of both retailers and residential units.

"It is within walking distance of the main high street and Friars Walk shopping centre. The property, which is being sold with vacant possession, is on the ground floor of a larger building which has residential units above."

The former church, along with some 90 other properties, is being offered online at the next Paul Fosh Auctions sale which starts from noon on Tuesday, June 18, and ends from 5.30pm on Thursday, June 20.