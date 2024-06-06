A list of the top 50 cafes in the world has been released by The Telegraph featuring coffee shops from across the globe including in locations like Paris, Budapest, Amsterdam and Vienna.

The Telegraph journalist behind the list, Chris Moss, introducing the list said: "A great café is as important a pilgrimage site as a cathedral, a world-class museum, an ancient ruin or a modern architectural marvel.

"When I travel, wherever I travel, I seek out a café. A place to sit down and think and watch – and enjoy a strongish espresso – is more important to me than museums, monuments, temples, churches and, even, restaurants.

"Nowhere quite represents a place like its cafés. What would Vienna, Rome and Paris be without theirs? It’s not just the history or the opulence. It’s the window on the world."

The best cafes in the world, according to The Telegraph, are:

Swansea café named among the best in the world

Kardomah - Morris Buildings, 11 Portland St, Swansea - has been named among the best cafés in the world by The Telegraph, the only place in Wales to make the list.

It ranked 14th on the list and was described as a "golden oldie" providing a "nostalgia fix" for its visitors.

The Telegraph said: "Not the original Swansea Kardomah – Hitler put paid to that in 1941 – but it feels and looks like it.

"Opened in 1957, this wonderful, spacious, family-friendly café-restaurant still has original wood panelling, tiled floor and deco-ish reliefs, providing a nostalgia fix for its many senior clients.

"As further proof that caffs are about time-travel, Doctor Who used the Kardomah as a location and Russell T Davies has been spotted sipping here.

"The old Castle St 'Kardomah Gang' included Dylan Thomas, Alfred Janes and Vernon Watkins; this one is frequented by the people they wrote about and painted."

The nostalgic, south Wales café is also a hit with its guests, as it boasts a 4.5/5 rating on Tripadvisor from 249 reviews.

One visitor to Kardomah, said: "Been here quite a lot recently even though I'm not from this area.

"Best service breakfast and atmosphere. Beautiful old school cafe with great service and very welcoming staff everytime.

"Love this place. And the speciality coffee Is the best Thanks to all at kardomah."

Another person added: "I am now 82 yrs old and have visited this establishment as a boy and knew it as a police man in the town.

"It has not altered in anyway Always great friendly staff Well cooked and presented meals you can see this by the regular clientele.

"It is the old Swansea.My family who reside abroad their first stop on home visits is breakfast there I also get regular orders for their bags of coffee the assortments being second to none.

"Great staff food and reasonably priced."