In 2023/24, over half of the sessions were conducted online.

Over 380 sessions were the first time the young individuals voiced their concerns.

Rebecca Wilcox, president of Childline, said: "As a mother, as well as the President of Childline and a volunteer for the service, I believe it's incredibly important for young people to have a safe space where they can discuss anything that might be troubling them.

"Childline will always be here for every young person, no matter the nature or size of their concern."

Sir Peter Wanless, NSPCC CEO, said: "Events like Childhood Day play an essential part in providing the support we need to keep Childline running day and night for young people, some of whom have nowhere else to turn."

Childhood Day encourages children and families to celebrate childhood and raise vital funds for the NSPCC.

Lidl GB is sponsoring the event for the third year, helping raise awareness and funds across Great Britain.