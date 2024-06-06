Lea Salonga, known as the singing voice for Jasmine in the 1992 animated Disney film Aladdin, and of the titular character in the 1998 animated Mulan film and its sequel, will be taking to the stage at Cardiff’s Millennium Centre on Tuesday, June 25.

Ms Salonga, who last performed in Cardiff in 2022, will be returning on the Stage, Screen and Everything Inbetween tour, and she’s looking forward to enjoying some Welsh food and the misty weather!

Speaking to the South Wales Argus, the Disney Legend (given the honour in 2011) said: “Cardiff is always nice, and the food is always good. And the weather is exactly the weather I like, which is a little misty, a little grey, but not dark and not stormy. So it'll be nice.”

Aside from her screen roles - which also include Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and Yellow Rose - Ms Salonga is a revered musical theatre actress, making her West End debut as Kim in the first production of Miss Saigon, a role she reprised in the first Broadway production. She has also played Eponine in Les Miserables on both the West End and Broadway, and Fantine in the Broadway revival in 2006.

Ms Salonga began her musical career at the age of 10, and will be performing a wide repertoire of songs from stage and screen. She told the Argus: “As for the in between, I guess it's stuff that can hold hands with because there are things, for example, that there are stage adaptations of films and film adaptations of stuff that's been on the stage.

“I think everything, almost everything, is either something that has been on the stage, something that has been on the screen, or something that has been inspired by something on the stage or on the screen and ended up in a song.”

The tour is going to be extra special for Ms Salonga as her brother Gerard will be her musical director for the tour - and will get to appear at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, the venue that gave Ms Salonga her debut as Kim, 35 years on.

Ms Salonga delighted in this fact, saying: “Both of us are excited about doing Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London. Which is, of course, a very, very special place for me as far as my career and for my family, because of my career and what it has led to.

“So it'll be sweet that on performance day, it won't just be me that will have performed at Drury Lane, but my brother will also get to step on the stage and do what he does, and he's excited.

“His wife and kids are coming along to London as well. So it's going to be a lot of fun.

“Things mean something a little bit different now that 35 years on, I get to go back to this theatre and sing that music again. So it's going to be very special, and it's definitely going to be an experience that I don't think I'm going to forget for sure. And plus with my brother there, I think it's going to be extremely emotional and sentimental.”

Lea Salonga will be performing her Stage, Screen and Everything Inbetween tour at Cardiff Bay’s Millennium Centre on Tuesday, June 25. Tickets are available through the Wales Millennium Centre website.