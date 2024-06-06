Across Newport and Gwent, many events have been taking place this week to honour the service and sacrifice of the D-Day Generation.

Newport

In Newport, there was a beacon lighting ceremony held on Thursday, June 6. Newport City Council, said: "The Queen Elizabeth II playing fields in Ringland will be hosting Newport’s beacon lighting ceremony to remember the 210,000 Allied casualties of the landings.

The event in Newport began at 7.30pm with the beacon due to be lit at 9.15pm, followed by the reading of an international tribute.

The Newport Stedfast Band will lead the D-Day parade on Saturday, June 8 (Image: Chris Tinsley Photography)

Before the lighting of the Beacon, there were expected to be musical performances by Gwent Music Brass Ensemble, Gwent Music Celtic Group, City of Newport Male Choir and Newport Cathedral Choir.

On Saturday, June 8, Newport will play host to the annual D-Day parade and service, set to take place in the city centre.

The parade will begin from the top of Cambrian Road at 11.45am.

It will be led by the Newport Stedfast Band and will make its way to Bridge Street before continuing up High Street to the D-Day Memorial, where a short service will take place.

Monmouthshire

Beacons were also due to be lit in Portskewett and Tredegar, at 9.15pm on Thursday, June 6.

Labour's Parliamentary Candidate for Monmouthshire, Catherine Fookes, was among those to attend the D-Day service in Abergavenny:

She said: "I had the great honour of joining the Abergavenny Veteran and Armed Forces community today to lay a wreath to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day. It was lovely to see people from all corners of the community united in taking a moment to remember those who should never be forgotten.

Wreath laying at the town war memorial by the Chepstow Royal British Legion. (Image: Newsquest)



"On the morning of June 6th, 1944, tens of thousands of British and Allied troops took to the sea and skies to land on the beaches of Normandy. Their bravery began the campaign of liberation which would end the Second World War.



"I am deeply proud of our veterans and Armed Forces. D-Day 80 is an opportunity for all of us to pay tribute to the D-Day generation and all those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our beautiful country in the name of our country and our values. A big thank you to all those who attended and put the service together."

Caldicot wreath-laying ceremony (Image: Caldicot town council) Wreath laying at the town war memorial by the Chepstow Royal British Legion. (Image: Newsquest)

Torfaen

Members of Blaenavon Town Council, Royal British Legion Blaenavon, and members of the public attended the proclamation ceremony at 9am on Thursday, June 6, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings.

Blaenavon D-Day commemorations (Image: Blaenavon Town Council) Blaenavon D-Day commemorations (Image: Blaenavon Town Council)

The mayor of Blaenavon, councillor Nathan Matthews, read out the proclamation which was followed by a flag raising ceremony.

This marked the start of the commemorations in Blaenavon, with a remembrance service which took place at St. Peter’s Church at 8pm on Thursday, June 6, followed by the lighting of the 'Lamp of Peace' at 9pm at Blaenavon Cenotaph.

Do you have pictures to share from today's D-Day events? Email community content editor Jo Barnes here.