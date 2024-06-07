Starting from the top of Cambrian Road at 11.45am, the Newport Stedfast Band will lead the parade to Bridge Street and up High Street, then to the D-Day Memorial for a short service.

The festivity is part of a wider nationwide acknowledgement of the sacrifices made to secure our present freedoms.

On Thursday, 6 June, a beacon lighting event on the Queen Elizabeth II playing fields in Ringland honoured the 210,000 Allied casualties of the D-Day landings.

The event, featured performances from the Gwent Music Brass Ensemble, Gwent Music Celtic Group, City of Newport Male Choir and Newport Cathedral Choir before the lighting of the beacon.

That was followed by an international tribute.

Details of such events around the UK can be found at www.d-day80beacons.co.uk.